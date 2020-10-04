I am writing in support of Mike Mitchell for Walla Walla County’s Superior Court judge.
I have known of Mike most of my life, however, it’s been within the last five years that I’ve really had the opportunity to get to know him. During that time it has become clear to me that Mike is an outstanding attorney. He’s an excellent listener, compassionate and very respectful of his client’s time.
I know Mike’s opponent as well and truth be told, I like him. He’s a good guy and I believe someday he could make a fine judge. However, at this point in his career, he simply lacks the experience that voters should require for this position.
The difference in experience between the two candidates is extremely significant and should not be overlooked by the voters.
I find it interesting that Mike’s opponent is trying to persuade voters to vote for him because he’s younger. The law prohibits discrimination in any aspect of employment, including hiring, firing, pay, job assignments, promotions, layoff, training, benefits and any other term or condition of employment. Seems ironic, doesn’t it?
This appointment isn’t intended to last more than four years. If it was, then incumbents wouldn’t be required to seek re-election once their term is fulfilled. We aren’t voting for someone five-plus years from now, we’re voting for the next four.
Please focus on what’s best for Walla Walla right now.
By default, when either one of these candidates is elected, they will then be “a judge for everyone,” so that slogan really works for both sides. If elected, Mike will also be a judge for everyone because that’s what the job is.
2020 has been a tough year for everyone. Due to COVID-19, the court cases are backlogged and we deserve a judge with the necessary experience to get things back on track. This is not a position that has time for on the job learning.
Mike has the necessary experience and knowledge right now and that’s why I’m voting for him.
Jon Loney
Walla Walla