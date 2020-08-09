I have known Mike Mitchell professionally for over 30 years. Mike has extensive qualifications and experience to serve as serve as Walla Walla Superior Court judge.
He has worked in the Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office trying many felony cases including two capital cases (death qualified) as well as in later years of his career, occasionally doing criminal defense work.
In his private law practice, Mike has participated in the extensive legal affairs from estate planning and probate to divorce and civil litigation in addition to participating in jury and no-jury court matters.
Mike has served as court commissioner for eight years acting as judge in family law and domestic matters. Further, he has been a mediator throughout the region helping resolve complex family law matters.
Equally as important as the depth of his legal experience is his temperament on the bench. Mike is known to be well prepared, fair and open-minded as he listens to both sides before making a decision.
In court, Mike is firm and consistent, yet he is always courteous, understanding the humanness of the issues he deals with.
Mike is eager to serve this community that he grew up in by serving as your next Superior Court judge.
Patricia J. Chvatal
Richland