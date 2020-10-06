Almost all legal conflicts between humans come before the Superior Court judge, where lives and property interest are in the balance. The judge will preside and rule on all matters pertaining to both civil disputes and criminal and juvenile cases, including granting or denying search and arrest warrants, as well as managing and presiding over jury trials, and ruling on all evidentiary disputes.
To render justice requires not only knowledge of the law but good common sense, which is obtained by one’s experiences in life and in the practice before the Superior Court. The greater the depth and extent of said knowledge and experience, the greater probability of justice being rendered.
Letters in support of Mike Mitchell’s opponent indicate that he is younger than Mike and thus could serve longer; and some even suggest that his want of experience is not that important. That’s understandable, as court records show his lack of trial experience is astronomical as never having participated in a jury trial and during these past five years, had only brought three cases before the Superior Court, while Mike has represented clients in 128 various cases and during his tenure participated in numerous jury trials.
Whatever Brandon Johnson did in his 20 years of practicing law, it had little to do with Superior Court.
It is only Mike who has professionally prepared himself for this job, so that from day one he will be able to perform his duties with justice, dispatch and common sense; and that’s why he is so strongly supported by judges, lawyers and court personnel, along with those in our community that know of his character, and legal expertise.
Mike is the only candidate that has actually been in the trenches and successfully fought the good fight for thousands of clients in just about every legal situation, as a civil and criminal trial lawyer in both District and Superior Courts; and the only candidate with prosecutorial experience, which is absolutely necessary in resolving criminal and juvenile matters with justice and dispatch.
Further, Mike has been favored to resolve civil disputes as a mediator, arbitrator, judge pro temp and as our very respected Superior Court commissioner for these past eight years, doing the very job he is seeking.
Thus, justice and common sense dictate that we elect Mike as our next Superior Court judge.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla