I’ve known Mike Mitchell a long time. He was a trustworthy, straight talking friend to all as a teenager and hasn’t changed – he has become more so. His compassion runs deep and he understands how important it is for everyone to be heard.
That is how Mike approaches every facet of the law and he has practiced them all! From prosecuting cases in criminal court, traffic court and the state Appellate and Supreme Courts to defending criminals and engaging the breadth of civil law and arbitration, Mike is committed to fairness for every person he stands alongside or who stands before him.
The county Superior Court is where experience and knowledge of the law count. There are no gaps for Mike, he has done it all, and done it well. He is ready to serve his neighbors and address the growing court backlog caused by the pandemic.
We’ve had remarkable judges who served many years but this is a four-year term, and rightfully so. We have a right and a responsibility to re-evaluate every fours years. I know Mike has plenty of gas left in his tank. He is as sharp as ever, a hybrid getting sharper and more efficient, who continues to learn from each case and encounter.
I respect Mike’s integrity. He has a right to accept the support of donors without public innuendo. I am grateful for Hayden Homes’ generosity to Walla Walla and believe in Mike Mitchell’s good character — neither deserve an unfounded inference of unfairness.
A judge might find him or herself in a position to judge anyone at any time but to infer a predetermined conflict when there is no history or hint of one is irresponsible. Mike’s heart, maturity and experience are assets. Please join me in voting for him. Learn more at mikemitchellforjudge.com.
Kathy Covey
Walla Walla