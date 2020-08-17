“A good judge must have an enormous concern with life …, and a sense of it’s tempestuous and untamed streaming. Without such fire in one’s belly . . . he will turn into a stuffed shirt the instant a robe is put around him. … [T]he secret of a judge’s work is that ninety-nine percent of it is with trivial matters, and that none of them will shake the cosmos very much but they are apt to shake the litigants gravely. … Worse than judicial error is to mishandle impatiently the small affairs of momentarily helpless people. ...”
— Judge Curtis Bok
This quote is an accurate summary of the compassion and care that go into being a judge. As a practicing attorney for 25-plus years, I’ve appeared before Mike Mitchell as a court commissioner for the last seven years.
Mike’s unique skills and experience as a lawyer, and as our county’s court commissioner, make him the most qualified candidate so that he can be the “good judge” that our community needs him to be from day one. Mike has already been doing the job, and doing it well, and we need his legal experience on the bench to continue.
Mike has been a general practice attorney most of his career, handling both civil matters like family law, and criminal cases, such as misdemeanor cases in District Court (like DUIs) and felony matters in Superior Court (like violent assaults and drugs).
This is essential experience when our county decides which candidate is best qualified. Much of what a superior court judge does in our county is steeped in criminal law as these cases take up more than half of the workload. Without a candidate having that experience under their belt already, he will be at a severe disadvantage. Mike already knows criminal law because he has been handling these cases for years.
As a judge, Mike would listen respectfully to all who appear before him, and study the law and apply it to the facts of each case to decide the best outcome based on his years of legal experience. That is what he does in his law practice on a daily basis, and I have no doubt that he will continue to do the same as our judge. Please join me in voting for Mike Mitchell in November.
Jill Peitersen
Walla Walla