On Wednesday my friend and I met at Pioneer Park to do a study of the park's wildlife for our biology class. We noticed two boys, one with a fishing pole, who was casting his line into the water.
We politely asked him to stop because we were pretty sure that fishing in the pond was not allowed and he refused.
From afar, we observed him pull out an approximately three-pound koi fish. The older boy then proceeded to drag the fish onto the rough concrete, and clumsily try to remove the hook from its mouth.
After a couple of excruciatingly long minutes he finally had the hook out, and held the fish up for his little brother to take a picture of him posing with it.
He released the poor fish by literally tossing it back into the water, instead of gently reintroducing it into the pond.
Several other adults and families walked by and said nothing.
This is appalling! Children and their parents should know that fishing in Pioneer Park is not allowed, especially with a docile pond dwelling species such as the koi. The boys' mistreatment of the koi was sickening to watch!
Eriel Cruz
Walla Walla