It is infuriating to hear people state that we are going to extreme measures unnecessarily with regards to COVID-19.
These people will cite the extremely low death rate of COVID-19 as the reason that the recommendations of the public health and medical community are overblown. They are missing the point entirely.
It’s not about the death rate. It’s about the extreme infectiousness of this virus, and that, if we do nothing or don’t do enough, the number of infections quickly becomes astronomical and will overwhelm our medical system.
We see parts of California are already at that tipping point. And if one hospital becomes overwhelmed, chances are that the other nearby hospitals that would usually be a “safety-valve” to which patients could be transferred, are also full. Not good.
And that is when things could get ugly. When patients who need intensive medical care have nowhere to go, the mortality rate will increase.
For every patient who is admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, many hospital workers (from housekeepers to respiratory therapists to doctors and nurses) are at risk for exposure. The more hospital workers become infected, even if not terribly ill, the fewer available staff there are to run the hospital.
It is not possible to prevent all COVID cases, but it is irresponsible and inconsiderate to ignore basic COVID prevention strategies such as hand washing, mask wearing and avoiding gathering with those outside your household.
Soon, COVID vaccines will become available. They will be available in a tiered fashion, with the first shipments being earmarked for those at highest risk, such as front-line healthcare workers and the elderly and infirm.
There has been a lot of misinformation about the COVID vaccine, mostly put forward by people with limited medical knowledge. I am hopeful that the vast majority of us will ignore the misinformation and get vaccinated.
I know that I will be as close to the front of the vaccination line as I can be!
Erik Gryler, M.D.
Walla Walla