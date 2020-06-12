Who knows where Larry Wright, "We Need to come together" in Monday's U-B, gets his statistics to say that there is "no systemic racism in America. America is the least racist nation on Earth?" It seems he didn't get them from Statista.com where he told us to check his figures.
Wright's figures were so contrary to reality that I went out to Statista to see what it said. "Black Americans 2.5X More Likely Than Whites to Be Killed By Police" according to Statista. By far, according to Statista, more Blacks were imprisoned than any other ethnicity .
Wright seems to create his own fictions.
I don't disagree with his conclusion that this nation needs to come together but we can't misrepresent the truth and expect to do so.
Tanner Morgan
Walla Walla