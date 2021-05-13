Hyperbole, misinformation lead gun ban rhetoric
To implement bans on AR-15-type rifles, misguided anti-gun activists often resort to wild-eyed claims, hyperbole and misinformation.
The AR-15/M-16 rifle fires a cartridge based on the .22 caliber .223 Remington cartridge. It’s, essentially, a varmint/small game cartridge (coyotes, ground squirrels etc.). The military has long complained that the cartridge is under-powered and that it lacks range and penetration.
The AR-15’s cartridge produces low recoil, which is easily handled by women and teenagers, not just by “muscular Marines.”
Again, FBI data shows that more people are killed by hands, feet and blunt objects than by so-called “assault rifles.”
And millions of Americans use AR-15 rifles safely and responsibly.
The rifle is legal, for hunting, with five-round magazines. The AR-15 is also used for competition and target shooting and it provides defense for ourselves and our nation.
Finally, the editorial page cartoon, which showed the Democratic Party trying to “muzzle” the Second Amendment, was a welcome relief after the despicable, anti-NRA cartoon that appeared in the U-B earlier.
CURTIS E. STONE
Dayton