A letter to the editor from a Walla Walla resident, published in a recent issue of the U-B, advises the city of Walla Walla “should keep access open to businesses at all times” during the current work on Isaacs Avenue.
City leaders agree that preserving access to businesses is essential. How this is done and what is allowed is often a topic of discussion with businesses along projects during the design process before construction even begins.
For example, our construction agreement with the contractor on the Isaacs Avenue project includes wording that mandates access be maintained: “Unless otherwise approved by the city, the contractor shall provide continuous access for emergency vehicles, local businesses, residences, and their respective driveways.”
The traffic-control plans for Isaacs require a 12 foot-wide eastbound lane to be open at all times during the construction. This route is currently in place beginning at Roosevelt Street, and local access is available. To assist motorists with navigating the area, we have placed detour signage and business-specific signage indicating where access to businesses can be made.
That stated, there will be times when business access is impacted as we reconstruct the road, water, sewer and stormwater systems, curb and gutter, sidewalks and driveways, and make other improvements. We endeavor to minimize the impacts of this work in regard to traffic control and access.
We’re also using construction techniques that intend to reduce the severity of the impacts, such as constructing driveways half at a time, which allows access on the other half; by using an underground missile for utility services instead of open trenching; and adding accelerant to concrete so it can be opened to traffic more rapidly.
While maintaining business access is not possible at all times during a project, minimizing those impacts has been, and continues to be, a top priority for the city. Please support our local businesses through these reconstruction projects as we continue to fix our streets (and failing utilities).
Neal Chavre
City Engineer
Walla Walla