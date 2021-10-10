In 2000, the first millennial turned 19.
In 2001, millennials faced a recession and the worst terrorist attack.
In 2008, the Great Recession, and the President, Secretary of the Treasury and Fed chair said if big government doesn’t intervene the global financial system could collapse.
In 2012, the Super Committee for controlling debt and Americans decided to tacitly forget about adhering to a debt ceiling limit (currently breached).
In 2020, the oldest millennial would be only 39 and face one of the worst pandemics in history and the worst recession since 1946.
Our solution would be to create more money in one year than we did in the first 230 years.
Do millennials like what’s being left behind by their parents?
Some millennials who have reaped the rewards so far: stock and real estate owners, favored tech company employees and those millennials who don’t want to work. They would say they love it.
It will only be fair if millennials can continue to borrow humongous amounts of money like their parents.
If they can, it would prove that Americans can indeed literally print their prosperity.
If not, all I can say is "thank God I’m an old timer."
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla
