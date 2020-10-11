I have known Mike Mitchell both professionally and personally and believe that he is the most qualified to be our next Superior Court judge.
Mike is a man of the utmost integrity whose legal career has extended over all areas of criminal and civil law. He has 42 years as a practicing attorney, including working in the Prosecutor’s Office, where he was involved in numerous jury trials.
He was also a partner in a local law firm handling criminal cases. Since 1989 Mike has been a sole practitioner where he has gained the diverse skill sets required to manage a multi-faceted legal practice.
Mike has experience as a Superior Court commissioner, has served as judge pro tem and has mediator and arbitrator experience as well.
The difference between Mike and his opponent is significant and should be the most important to voters.
It is for me, and it’s the reason I am supporting Mike for Superior Court judge. Please join me and cast your ballot for Mike.
Kristal Hassler
Walla Walla