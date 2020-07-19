Mike Mitchell is a man of integrity, honesty and a person who will be an excellent Superior Court judge. I have known and worked with Mike during my 43-year career at Walla Walla County.
When I worked as director of the Department of Court Services and later as director of Walla Walla County Corrections, I served at the pleasure of 13 different Superior Court judges in both Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
I am familiar with the qualities and expertise that Superior Court judges must possess to be effective and proficient in their positions. Mike possesses those qualities.
I am recommending that voters support and elect Mike to the position of Superior Court judge of Walla Walla County.
Walla Walla County voters have a fine tradition of electing qualified individuals to this especially important position in our justice system. Let us continue to keep that tradition alive.
Michael Bates
Dixie