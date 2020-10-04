It is not every day we can elect someone who understands their role and can start working from the day they are sworn into office. We have that opportunity in the Superior Court judicial race.
I know Mike Mitchell to be an even tempered, compassionate and knowledgeable individual. He has all the qualifications it takes to be our next Superior Court judge. He was appointed a Superior Court Commissioner in 2009 and served as judge pro tem on various occasions since the 1990s.
Mike completed the Judicial College training in 2013, a requirement prior to serving on the bench as part-time court commissioner for Walla Walla County starting in 2013.
As we move forward into 2021 and beyond living in this new normal, it is imperative we have a judge who can start hearing cases immediately. COVID-19 has created such a large back log of cases and changed the way the courts are having to operate, a person of Mike’s expertise and knowledge is highly desirable.
I am supporting Mike Mitchell for Superior Court Judge and would encourage you to join me in voting for him on Nov. 3.
Greg Tompkins
Walla Walla County Commissioner
College Place