Mike Mitchell is most qualified to serve as judge
Mike Mitchell has earned the vote for Superior Court judge.
His experience and the respect from the community he knows make him the most qualified for this position.
I have known Mike for over 50 years. My connection to Mike is both professional and personal. Mike was the corporate attorney for my company, Tate Transportation, and we grew up together in this community.
Mike was born and raised in Walla Walla. He continues his family’s distinguished legal and civic legacy.
Mike’s great uncle, Roy Raley, was one of the founders of the Pendleton Round-UP and an attorney in his father’s firm. Mike’s uncle ,James Mitchell, practiced law and was a Superior Court judge in Walla Walla County for many years.
Mike attended Washington State University and graduated with his juris doctorate law degree from Willamette University and his son, Ryan, continues the legacy having earned his law degree from Seattle University.
Mike’s experience includes his work with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, private practice and Superior Court commissioner and judge pro tem.
Mike also serves as a mediator and an independent arbitrator. To continue his family civic legacy, Mike has served on numerous non-profit boards in the community.
Mike is a man of integrity with honesty and professionalism as personal traits I highly respect.
For these reasons, I believe Mike is most qualified candidate for the position of Superior Court judge, so it is with full confidence that I endorse and support Mike Mitchell.
Tom Tate
Walla Wall