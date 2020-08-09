I support Mike Mitchell for Superior Court judge. I have never written an endorsement letter to the Union-Bulletin, but I feel compelled to do so now.
I am a lifelong resident of Walla Walla County. Over the years, I have observed that Walla Walla County citizens have enjoyed a long history of electing excellent Superior Court judges.
First of all, I do not profess to be an expert of one Superior Court judge candidate’s legal knowledge versus the other candidate’s knowledge. I would bet that majority of the citizens of Walla Walla County do not as well.
Of course, any judge must possess a strong and solid legal knowledge and make reasoned decisions based on the rule of law. As a lay citizen, my belief is our judges should also reflect attributes, core values and experience that are important to all of us.
I look for the following attributes and values in a judge. A judge must be fair and impartial. A judge must have a history of excellent personal and professional ethics. A judge must have keen wisdom and common sense. A judge must have diverse legal experience. A judge must exhibit firmness. A judge must have dignity, respect and courtesy for those who come before them.
All of these attributes are learned as a result of a long and diversified law career counseling clients, often during their most challenging and stressful time of life; and are also a product of one’s own life experience.
Mike Mitchell exhibits the attributes, competence, experience and personal character I believe are important. Mike has served as a deputy prosecutor, mediator, arbitrator and temporary judge. He has operated his own successful law firm practicing all areas of the law for many years, all in Walla Walla County. Mike is intelligent and respected among his peers.
Tom Maiden
Walla Walla