I have known Mike Mitchell for 26 years. He’s been my legal opponent or the mediator or temporary judge in several court cases, and I’ve watched his law practice grow and thrive.
Whether or not his clients had money, Mike was always an enthusiastic and wise and ethical advocate. That kind of balance and perspective will make him a wonderful full-time judge.
When I was still doing litigation, it was always reassuring to walk into a courtroom and know that the judge used to do the very same work I was trying to do.
Judges like that know the law in a special way: they’ve lived it with their clients, successfully, day after day, year after year, in spite of sometimes terrible problems.
Mike has that kind of experience, and I am looking forward to voting for him in November.
Robert Van Dorn
Walla Walla