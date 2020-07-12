I am writing in support of Mike Mitchell’s candidacy for Superior Court judge.
While the Superior Court judge's position is not on the Primary ballot, only on the General Election ballot in November, many of us will be making our choices prior to that.
I have known Mike for over 50 years, during which time he has been my attorney, a personal friend and our family friend. I am supporting Mike, not because of our friendship, but because of his qualifications.
He has been a criminal prosecuting attorney, a criminal defense attorney, mediator, arbitrator, Superior Court commissioner, judge pro tem, and has his own multi-faceted law practice.
I ask you to join me in voting for Mike Mitchell for Superior Court judge in the November General Election.
Gregg Loney
Walla Walla