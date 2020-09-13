Mitchell has experience, temperament to be judge
I’m writing to endorse Mike Mitchell for Superior Court judge, Position 1. Though I retired from the practice of law about four years ago, prior thereto I had a number of cases over the years where Mike was on the other side. Hence I can tell you from my own experience that Mike is a first-class lawyer and will make a first-class judge.
Mike’s knowledge of the law is unsurpassed. He has handled all variety of cases including criminal (both as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney); civil (including domestic, personal injury, estates, probate, real estate, and business litigation); juvenile and dependencies. Mike has also served as a mediator and an arbitrator in complex divorce cases.
Additionally, Mike already has had a great deal of experience deciding cases from behind the bench. He currently serves as a Superior Court commissioner, a position he has held for eight years, and as a Superior Court judge pro tem. The fact that he has held these positions demonstrates the high esteem in which he is held by our sitting Superior Court judges.
Mike also has the right temperament to be a Superior Court judge. According to the American Bar association, judicial temperament means that a judge exhibits “compassion, decisiveness, open-mindedness, sensitivity, courtesy, patience, freedom from bias and commitment to equal justice.” Mike possesses all of these attributes.
Finally, the other thing that I like about Mike is that you can always take him at his word. He is as honest as the day is long. I urge all to vote for Mike on Nov. 3. He will make an outstanding Superior Court Judge.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla