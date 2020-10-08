During my more than 40 years of practicing law in Walla Walla, I have had the opportunity to appear in front of top quality local judges, including Judges Tuttle, Bradford, Martin, Mitchell, Reser, Votendahl, Zagelow, Wolfram, Lohrman, Knowlton and Hedine.
Mike Mitchell has earned his stripes as both an attorney and a judge pro tem and would bring a wealth of experience to the bench. Come November, I encourage you to vote for Mike and add his name to our esteemed list of judges who, over the years, have served us well in Walla Walla County.
Larry Siegel
Walla Walla