Do any economists or teachers ever ask yourselves what is communism?
A mandatory characteristic of communism is the common ownership of property and the means of production.
Back in the 1950s, China and Russia had no stock markets.
Can any economists or teachers explain to me why you’re still touting that China, Russia and Vietnam are communistic countries when they all have stock markets?
There’s a collaborative, one-world economic system, well established, unnamed, which sole purpose is to concentrate the wealth and power into an extremely small number of people.
The institution that’s enabling this global concentration of wealth is the Federal Reserve.
MarketWatch, Jan. 19: “World’s 2,153 billionaires hold more wealth than 4.6 billion people combined.”
Here are the number of people who’s net worth exceeds $30 million: America 240,575, China 61,587, Germany 23,078, Russia 8,924, Switzerland 8,395, and Mexico 3,790.
Label these countries anyway you desire, but rather you label them capitalistic or communistic, democratic or not, rich or poor, they all have one thing in common: Concentrate the wealth into the fewest number of people as possible.
The Fed cut the fed funds rate from 19% in 1981 to 0% by 2011. Enabling the global economy to borrow $253 trillion (before the virus) and turned our financial system into a house of cards that’s currently toppling over.
The Fed’s cheap money policies are inequitable, GDP was a lousy 2% (before the virus), and manufacturing labor productivity and money velocity are lower than when we’re in recession (before the virus).
The Fed didn’t cut interest rates and inject $3 trillion into the REPO market in 2019 (before the virus) because our financial system was sound!
The Fed funds rate is currently just 4 basis points. Four bps isn’t much ammunition to fight the recession that just started.
In 2007 the Fed had 525 bps to cut, no virus to deal with, and look at what happened.
In March alone the Fed injected another $4 trillion into financial markets to jack up asset prices. If every American is given $1,200, it’s only $360 billion.
Reinforcing the fact that the Fed’s actions primarily inflate asset prices and increases wealth inequality and does little to produce bonafide growth and high-paying jobs.
I’ll ask you, who do you think will pay the most for the Fed’s foolishness?
Most likely it will continue to be the middle class who now makeup only 52% of the U.S. population.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla