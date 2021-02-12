The national events the past few months have certainly gotten our attention. Some say this country is divided more than ever before. I disagree with this.
Most of the past presidential elections were very close. This is because we have almost an equal number of Republicans as Democrats. We need to understand our country is diverse, that is what makes us great. But is also poses many challenges.
I believe in a two-party system. Both parties can elect the best people to represent them in congress, and in the White House. To avoid a divided nation, Congress must do its job. Which is to make sure all all U.S. citizens are represented.
This means bipartisan cooperation. For the past four years the president has only represented his loyal base — this is wrong.
What is worse the members Congress did not do their jobs. Voting strictly on the party line is not doing your job.
I call on all members of Congress to do their selfless duties. Set their personal desires and political ambitions aside. Unite our country and make us strong again.
Mark Hanson
Walla Walla