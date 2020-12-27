The latest COVID-19 relief bill and the omnibus spending bill included:
At least $25,000,000 for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan.
Funding a study of 1908 Springfield (Illinois) Race Riot.
“Statement Of Policy Regarding The Succession Or Reincarnation Of The Dalai Lama.”
Commission to educate consumers about the dangers of using or storing flammable liquid containers near an open flame.
Additional $40 million “for the necessary expenses for the operation, maintenance and security” of The Kennedy Center--which has been closed! It received $25 million in the last COVID relief bill.
$86 million to assist Cambodia; $130 million to Nepal; $135 million to Burma; $453 million to Ukraine; $700 million to Sudan
Create a Women’s History Museum and an American Latino Museum as part of the Smithsonian. Overall, the Smithsonian gets $1 billion.
These are pieces of “. . . an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter last Sunday.
The author of an article published in The Hill hit the nail on the head: “Another year, another spending bill stuffed with pork.”
No wonder many back home have lost faith in Congress. Such actions explain the push for term limits and a Constitutional Convention. Members of Congress seem not to have much self-control when it comes to spending taxpayer money.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg