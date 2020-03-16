In Sunday’s paper, there was a refreshing column on the Viewpoints page from Dr. Eric Jauhiainen. We are fortunate he feels Walla Walla is his home for life.
His column contained information that only a limited few of the talking heads in our nation have mentioned. Unfortunately, it seems that many of those taking about this topic are doing so from a political perspective and this happens to be no time for that.
It is time for us all to unify and take the good doctor’s advice.
I appreciate Dr. Jauhiainen taking the time to provide his fellow citizens with this information.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla