UFOs, now called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UAPs, are everywhere. Not in the sky, in the media. From 60 Minutes to the New York Times, UFOs stories are everywhere. The U.S. government now officially acknowledges that UFOs are real, not swamp gas or figments of our imagination as they said for 75 years. They don’t have any final conclusions yet (aliens, Russians, etc.) but UFOs exist. A report is due out to Congress by June 25th.
But the media isn’t asking the logical next questions: Why has the government lied and covered up what they knew about UFOs for 75 years? What about the UFO crashes in Roswell and Aztec, New Mexico, etc.; that are documented in hundreds of sworn depositions.
Has the U.S. government recovered pieces or whole craft and what did they learning from them? What about any recovered alien bodies? Why is the media playing softball? Do your job!
The Mutual UFO Network, MUFON, has been collecting informative data about UFOs for over 50 years. In Washington State, they investigate 200 cases a year. Though most are resolved as man-made or natural causes, 25% end up as unknowns. If you want to report a UFO or learn more, visit MUFON.com.
Dan Nims
Walla Walla