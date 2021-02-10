Once again, we find a completely confused Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers with respect to her vote Feb. 4 on her colleague Rep. Marjorie T. Greene’s unsuitability to remain on several House committees.
As stated by 11 of her less cowardly colleagues, there is no room for anyone in Congress who stands for debunked conspiracy theories, hatred, antisemitism, etc. It is not surprising her web site today failed to mention that vote!
McMorris Rodgers has approximately 642 days until she is up for re-election on Nov. 8, 2022. She is betting that we — her constituents — will forget the Feb. 4 intransigence, her other votes throughout the past four years, her lack of character and her complete lack of judgment.
Her running a fruit stand in Kettle Falls failed to teach her anything about right versus wrong. She can spin it any way she wishes, but she will still not qualify for a profiles-in-courage award.
I think she is the worst representative we could possibly have. She should resign immediately since all of the people I know will not forget what she has done!
Randy Snyder
Walla Walla