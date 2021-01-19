I got a kick out of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ non-apology for supporting Donald Trump’s lies for four long years and calling for unity.
Before doing that, she proclaimed, “For too long, people on the left have chosen to try and silence anyone who disagrees with them and have refused to acknowledge President Trump as duly elected.”
Clearly she doesn’t recall the “Where’s Cathy?” rally on the steps of the Walla Walla County Courthouse where her over-long and inept record was being discussed. It was at that time a group of bikers arrived and revved motorcycle engines loudly enough so that anything below about 130 decibels could not be heard.
Pretty sure those chaps were not hardcore, leftist, antifa out to wreak imaginary mayhem on the community.
As for acknowledging Trump as duly elected, a point of order arises. I’ve called out Democrats many times for foisting on us a candidate so bloody awful she couldn’t even defeat Trump.
Other than the usual voter suppression tactics favored by the GOP, I don’t believe there were any more irregularities in the 2016 vote than in 2020.
I merely refused to accept such an incompetent, self-dealing, low-class, misogynist, lying, racist as my president and I don’t think I’m alone in such thinking.
Paul Franzmann
Walla Walla