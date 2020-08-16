Cathy McMorris Rodgers mistakenly sent me a campaign solicitation letter, hot off the Trump-propaganda press. I dispute many of her claims.
First, I am not a radical as there is nothing radical about insisting our government uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.
Secondly, how can she claim to be a proud American when she has turned a blind eye, a deaf ear and a mute voice as the Trump administration has repeatedly trashed the Constitution and the rule of law?
As an elected official, We the People have tasked her with defending our democracy.
Even more egregious is her claim that I am actively working to undermine the Trump administration and cause it to fail. This claim is laughable as Trump has shown himself to be quite capable of undermining his own administration and showing himself to be unfit for office.
How am I responsible for Trump telling over 20,000 lies? Or the Muslim ban, separating families and putting kids in cages, quid pro quo with Ukraine, firing inspector generals, cutting taxes to the top 1%, appointing unqualified people to his Cabinet, pardoning felons, nepotism, cronyism or attacking the Postal Service, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Care?
I could use up my 400 words on this list.
Yet this is not even accounting for Trump’s virus bungling, which has killed over 160,000 Americans, plunged the GDP by almost a third and left our country reeling, unable to return to normalcy.
We have one of the worst COVID-19 responses in the world.
Cathy and the entire GOP have been enablers of Trump’s agenda and are complicit in the damage that has been done to our country. Trump is unfit to empty Abe Lincoln’s chamber pot, and the GOP knows it. As an independent, I will never vote Republican again.
P.S. Cathy should take my name off her solicitation list. If she had paid one iota of attention to my numerous phone calls to her office, she would never have asked me for money.
P.P.S. Many Republicans running for re-election are finding it advantageous to distance themselves from this administration. Trump who?
Brenda Kirk
College Place