Where is Cathy McMorris Rodgers?
President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (following a phone call with Turkey’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is deplorable.
These brave men and women have risked their lives fighting with United States support to stop ISIS and eliminate the Caliphate that terrorizes Syrian civilians and so many others in the region.
At least Lindsay Graham, Republican Senator from South Carolina, and Liz Cheney, Republican congresswoman from Wyoming, and other brave representatives have decried the decision of our president who announced his decision to pull American forces via tweet.
Where is our congressional representative from Washington state’s 5th Congressional District? Why has McMorris Rodgers not called out the White House for this inexcusable turn of events?
Even retired Four-star General Jack Keane, who is also a former vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army is perplexed by Trump’s decision and sees no value, nor how this action positively affects our relationships with allies in the region and across the globe. It simply does not.
All our representatives in Congress need to take a stand against this current policy of the administration. Country over individual job security! Country over party! Where is your humanity? I will remember on Nov. 3, 2020.
We need more journalists like Shepard Smith and Ian Smay who tell the truth.
Lisa Naylor
Dayton