McMorris Rodgers should resign in disgrace
I was disappointed and appalled to learn that our congresswoman, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, was one of more than 100 Republican members of the House of Representatives who signed an amicus brief in support of the state of Texas’s attempt to have the Supreme Court overturn the legitimate result of the recent presidential election in key swing states.
Independent experts have confirmed again and again that there is absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the recent election, and the Supreme Court was right to throw out the Texas lawsuit.
In joining this effort to subvert the results of the election and the will of the American people, Rep. McMorris Rodgers has shown a dangerous disregard for our country’s most core values.
Citizens from both sides of the political divide should be concerned about what this could mean for the future of our democracy. Rep. McMorris Rodgers should resign in disgrace.
Rebecca Heisman
Walla Walla