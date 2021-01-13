I smiled bitterly when reading the letters to the editor calling upon our congressional representative to resign because of her role in the violent insurrection of Jan. 6.
They are right, of course. But if we have learned anything over the past four years it is this: Trumpists have no shame, and decency is not in their lexicon. It is therefore improbable that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will do the honorable thing and leave office voluntarily.
But make no mistake, since 2016 McMorris Rodgers has been waving the Trump flag just as high and proudly as the terrorists who defiled our nation’s Capitol.
Her sedition should not be forgotten by her constituents, and will never be forgotten by history.
Doug Grice
Walla Walla