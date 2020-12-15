I was saddened and somewhat infuriated our representative to the U.S. Congress, Cathy McMorris Rogers, had signed on to the dubious lawsuit presented by the Texas attorney general and others from 17 states supporting Donald Trump in our election.
This lawsuit, a last ditch effort to overturn the election by throwing out millions of legally cast votes, resoundingly rejected by a unanimous Supreme court, is truly the assault on truth and democracy we have been hearing about from Trump supporters since the election was called for Joe Biden. This would be the steal.
My guess is Cathy, like Trump, will do whatever it takes to appease the radical right and keep their votes in her next election.
I have contacted Cathy through Facebook, and her official web site where you will find phone numbers and addresses of offices in her district. I asked to be contacted about her decision on this.
I suspect if I were a contributor to her campaign fund I might at least get asked for more. I worry Cathy is more concerned with her base supporters and her next election than standing up for truth and democracy. She is afraid of Trump.
The specious lawsuit, an assault on our election and established norms of ethical conduct had no merit and serves only to cast more doubt and suspicion about our election. It bolsters the false claims of election fraud for those who feel somehow cheated out of four more years of Trump’s leadership.
I hope the folks in the four states targeted by this lawsuit and everyone who believes in free elections don’t think we in Eastern Washington supported this action.
My apology on behalf of our representative’s poor decision making goes to those who were unfairly targeted.
I am publicly asking Cathy or her staff to explain why she would sign up for this. She has my number.
Mike Lemke
Touchet