Everyone from the evidence-based world knows Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election, and that includes individuals and news outlets across the political spectrum.
Trump’s continued push against our democratic institutions, specifically the expression of the will of the people through the right to vote, is dangerous and irresponsible.
It is a waste of resources. It is designed to erode confidence in our systems and processes. It distracts our elected officials and civil servants from the real work of the state.
However, I am not surprised by this president’s behavior. He has consistently prioritized his personal interests before the country’s and relied on strong-arming, threatening and purging those who chose not to fall into line behind him.
As a voter and resident of the 5th Congressional District, I am outraged that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers fell into line and signed the amicus brief supporting the baseless and nonsensical lawsuit from Texas to overturn the election results from other states, states where Trump lost.
I see they are preparing the ground for a vapid floor debate when it comes time to tally electoral votes.
However, political theater of this nature resides deep in the realm of the absurd, and frankly, it is seditious. As a constituent, I call on Rep. McMorris Rodgers to justify her position and do so in a public forum.
The good representative is accountable to her constituents, not the outgoing president. We deserve answers.
The vast majority of us have learned to interact remotely. I bet she and her staff can figure it out too.
Nick Velluzzi
Walla Walla