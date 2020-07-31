Cathy McMorris Rodgers has been Eastern Washington’s congresswoman for several years.
Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers’ votes are thought out very seriously, and she is so very aware of what the Eastern Washington people need.
Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers has been very active in representing the Republican Party here in the Eastern Washington area.
Every year that Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers has sought the office of representative in Eastern Washington, she has gotten my vote because she is one of us and knows the problems and the issues that face our part of Washington state.
I intend to vote for Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers in 2020.
In fact, I voted for her in Washington state’s primary. I would ask that you consider voting for Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers too.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla