Cathy McMorris Rodgers has served in the House since 2004.
What has she done for us during this time? Have you noticed more take-home pay since the tax cuts or an increase in Social Security payments to keep up with the cost of living? Have our farmers benefited from the tariff policy or have they lost markets? Have you been affected by health-care companies that keep raising rates but skimp on health care? Would you have preferred a more humane approach to immigration than separating families and putting children in cages? Do we want to lose immigrant farm laborers who cross the border to work for wages that keep our food prices lower? What has Cathy done to help parents afford college for their children? Has she looked at the problem of declining wages and parents who can’t afford childcare in order to work? Will she support the president in undermining Social Security and Medicare? Affordable housing and unemployment plague this nation.
The list is long for things McMorris Rodgers has failed to look at, support, initiate, or just plain say no to that don’t support each of us.
McMorris Rodgers has maxed out her skills and creativity for helping her constituency. We need a new face, direction and leadership. Vote for Dave Wilson.
Casey Morgan
Walla Walla