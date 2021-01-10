I’m quite disappointed (although not surprised) that U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers engaged in political theatrics, and originally agreed to object to the Electoral College vote.
We will never recover as a United States of America with this baseless grandstanding. There are no facts to support election fraud.
If there were, they would have been presented in court. But the attorneys were smart enough not to claim more than vague innuendos, because they knew there were legal consequences.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr, the Supreme Court of the United States, over 50 state and federal court cases have stated there is no evidence of fraud, and yet “....media and on the Left have sought to silence these questions...”, as McMorris Rogers said in her statement.
This kind of political theatrics plays well on Twitter, but not when lives are literally on the line. She should show more concern — and take decisive action — on behalf of the constituents who put her in office who are suffering financially and medically, instead of this meaningless charade.
Susan Plunkett
Walla Walla