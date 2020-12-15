As a constituent of Washington’s 5th Congressional District, I was deeply disappointed to see that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was one of the 126 members of Congress who signed on to a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the election.
This amounts to throwing a tantrum and is in no way an exhibition of leadership. It is obvious this decision was made from fear of the president, and fear alone, as the lawsuit itself had no merit, even to a court currently stacked by conservative judges appointed through some judicious mental gymnastics. (The American people should decide! But only when that is convenient to Republicans.)
As someone more articulate than me wrote, this is an indelible stain on the history of democracy in the United States.
I am curious why the lawsuit McMorris Rodgers signed onto seeks to overturn election results only in states that Joe Biden won. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud, much less a coordinated effort by either side to cast fraudulent votes.
Therefore, if we are going to throw out the results of the election, should we not throw out the votes cast for McMorris Rodgers as well? Are we supposed to believe that those alleging election fraud were themselves elected fairly?
If our intelligence services, or really anyone with a shred of credibility, found evidence of fraud, we should absolutely investigate. However, as we currently stand, some 50 lawsuits have been thrown out of court for lack of merit.
Is there any consideration of the cost to the taxpayer for these frivolous suits? Moreover, has the president produced any evidence of the 3 million to 5 million fraudulent votes he alleged four years ago? Of his allegations against President Obama? Of windmill cancer?
How can reasonable people look to their elected officials for leadership when they so easily capitulate to the unpredictable demands of a narcissist born into such wealth who has never had to experience the real world?
I think Cathy bought a front row ticket to the circus, and now she is a long way from the door.
Josh Hutchinson
Walla Walla