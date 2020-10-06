Seems Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just can’t quit being whatever he is. He is calling the Senate back in order to confirm post haste President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, “GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings.”
No, no chance of senators under McConnell having the Senate discuss or voting for any kind of relief package for the hurting citizens of this country during this pandemic. McConnell’s sole priority is to continue to stack the court with conservatives, anything else be damned. And he is willing to risk COVID-19 infection to force the issue.
Bink Owen
Walla Walla