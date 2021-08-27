I support the election of Mayor Norma Hernandez to a second term in College Place.
I am deeply concerned about the issue of affordable housing in our town. Mayor Hernandez has shown leadership in this important area and recently had the honor and distinction of being appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to his Affordable Housing Advisory Board. The board’s role is to address the state’s needs for affordable housing for all economic segments and populations, probably one of the most important issues facing our area at this time.
I have been in contact with her and also members of her staff regarding this and other issues. My calls or e-mails have always been returned promptly and answers to my questions were forthcoming in a courteous and professional manner.
It is my firm opinion that she deserves to be re-elected to the office of mayor where she has so proudly, capably and honorably served the citizens.
Brian Thorne
College Place