I am writing to support Jenny Mayberry for Walla Walla County commissioner.
I have known Jenny for 30 years. I have seen her grow into an amazing woman. Because I have known her for much of her life, I believe I can say without a doubt she would make the best commissioner.
Her passion, work ethic, faith and love for her community and country is evident. She is constantly raising money and support for police, fire, vets and our kids. She is all in whatever she takes on. I believe she will do the same for our county. She has my vote!
Paula Jorstad
Walla Walla