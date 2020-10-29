The 2020 campaign season, both nationally and locally, has been one of the most uncivil, disgusting seasons I’ve ever seen.
But Brian Fullen’s letter to the editor on Oct. 23 is the most untrue, hateful letter I’ve ever read. He flat out made false statements about one of the finest young women I know, Jenny Mayberry, who is running for Walla Walla County commissioner.
I’ve known Jenny since she was old enough to start donating her time as an EMT with the fire department. I’ve known her dad all the time he was a biologist with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
I’ve known the Mayberrys my entire life. There is no more scrupulously honest, caring, decent person in this county than Jenny Mayberry. Long before she ran for anything, Jenny has been using her business to collect school supplies for kids who might not otherwise have them, hosting pumpkin sales to help families of children with cancer, donating to every charity drive she could, and volunteering her time to fight fires and help folks in need of medical attention.
Even though Fullen’s statement was ridiculous, I know that if anyone would give up her seat on a bus to a senior citizen, it would definitely be Jenny.
I want to make myself really clear: Jenny is who we need for our next county commissioner.
As a 69-year-old white guy who’s lived in Walla Walla County since he was 3 days old (except for 6 years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War) we need this woman as county commissioner.
We don’t need a man in a suit who goes to clean little board meetings, someone that the good ol’ boy network has sanctioned because he’ll help it maintain its hold. We need someone who will speak honestly, who isn’t afraid to get dirty in the trenches to help all our citizens, someone who listens to everyone, and who values lives above all else. Jenny cares about everyone whether you’re a senior citizen, farmer, vineyard worker, blue collar worker, educated Walla Walla city dweller or anyone else.
With the many challenges facing our county (providing vital services with dwindling resources, drug addiction, suicides, crime, etc.) we need a truly honest, genuine person who has cared enough to attend nearly every commissioner’s meeting since before she filed to run.
And that person is Jenny, who always treats everyone with respect and decency.
Jim Romine
Waitsburg