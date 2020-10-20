Walla Walla County will be facing some challenging years ahead. We have experienced revenue losses and business hardships this last year.
Public health and safety are at the utmost importance right now and in the coming years. This is why we have thought long and hard about who the best person would be to fill the open position for Walla Walla County commissioner.
It will be a very important job, and Renee and I are convinced it should be Jenny Mayberry!
Plain and simple; she just has all the unique qualifications that it will take for this kind of decision making. She already has built so many relationships with our county’s Emergency Management Services, the Sheriffs Office, the Health Department and, of course, where she has volunteered for the last 18 years, the county’s Fire District 4 as a firefighter and EMT.
She cares deeply about our farmers and is in constant communication with them. This position is not for the faint of heart.
The duties call for constant accessibility as well as relationship building, which Jenny has so much experience in as being a successful business owner. She has never been afraid of speaking up or disagreeing with anyone and is not easily intimidated.
She has the character strength of good leadership and comes from a long line of devoted hard workers.
Furthermore, she also has a compassionate nature and approachability that makes her a good listener. A perfect person for the task of a county commissioner.
Jenny has been an owner and an employer of a thriving business for 13 years, she knows budgets, operating expenses and how to be resourceful.
Lastly, but important to consider Walla Walla has only had a woman on the Board of Commissioners one other time. I have served on and led many boards and committees and know from experience some of the “highest achievers” on any of those were often times the women who served.
Jenny’s perspective would bring a great balance to this elected board. A vote for Jenny stands for someone who can advocate for all, someone that is well equipped with experience in many county entities already and someone that knows what it takes for a business to thrive from Burbank to Waitsburg.
A vote for Jenny is a vote for a vision of greatness for our Valley!
Scott Krivoshein
Walla Walla