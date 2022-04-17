A mentor shared this food for thought: “Westerners postulate ‘I think, therefore I am,’ whereas the Easterner says ‘I think, but I am not my thoughts.’ Thoughts are thoughts of the thoughtless.”
There is no front, behind or any circumference for the thoughtless. The thoughtless is formless. The primary thought is the I-thought.
Similarly, all form arises from the formless. All states of awareness are transitory. “Naked reality” is that silent continuum within which all form is illumined. Like a movie played upon a screen, the story line and actors change — the screen remains the same.
There is no end of imagination to premier countless movies on this eternal screen that seduces our awareness into those realms. All thought is based on the assumption of biological duality and doer-ship. Maybe this assumption is erroneous.
The epiphany of this presumed false assumption is often referred to as Truth. This immaculate screen is referenced as God, Self, Samadhi, Soul or One Love. This Truth — being the immortality of existence itself is "Self" affirming.
Maybe we are that which is not "my” yet not an "other" — because — maybe there is no “other.”
Easter blessings.
Michael David Johnson,
Walla Walla