Older adults play vital, positive roles in our Valley. They are grandparents, workers, neighbors, friends, etc. Every person is unique and ages differently; there is no “right” way.
Every May, Southeast Washington’s Aging and Long-Term Care Advisory Council focuses on how older adults will age in their communities, live independently for as long as possible and participate in life in the ways they choose.
While "Age-My-Way" will look different for each person, here are common things everyone can consider and use to support and live as older adults:
- Planning: Think about what seniors will need and want in the future, from home- and community-based services to community activities/interests.
- Engagement: Seniors should remain involved and contribute to our community through work, volunteer and/or civic participation.
- Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use technologies and customize supports to help support aging in place.
- Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to community.
Ensuring older adults remain involved and included for as long as possible benefits everyone.
If you have questions about how to access services, are caring for someone, need care for yourself or wonder what to do next, please call Aging and Long-Term Care at 509-529-6470. I am a member of the advisory council.
Jerry Cummins,
Walla Walla