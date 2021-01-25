Mass vaccination is best approach
I want to praise all the people involved with the county vaccination clinic on Saturday. These dedicated volunteers ran this clinic with an amazing level of organization and professionalism. I have never been so glad to have a sore arm.
The parking attendants created order and discipline in the parking lot and effectively controlled the number of people in the pavilion at any time. The people checking paperwork were efficient, and there was little or no waiting or bunching up of people within the building.
More than a dozen vaccination stations kept people moving, with flaggers moving people to the stations. Half a dozen workers were thawing the vaccine, loading syringes, and bringing a steady supply of fresh doses. The only waiting was for the medically required 15 minutes after vaccination in the socially distanced chairs provided. The organization was superb.
The only bottleneck in the process was in registration, which filled up in less than an hour. The organizers say this problem will soon improve.
About 12,000 people in Walla Walla County are over 65, and so far about 3,000 have been vaccinated. Another five or six of these clinics should cover this group, and the clinics can move to the next phase of younger workers.
From the beginning of this pandemic, our efforts at social distancing, testing, wearing masks, shutting down businesses, and forgoing religious observances have bought time by slowing the spread.
Mass vaccination is the only solution, just as it was when I was in grade school, and they lined us all up and jabbed us with the Salk vaccine. What I saw at the Fairgrounds Saturday was not the end of the pandemic, but it is the beginning of the end.
It will take many more clinics to reach herd immunity among the 60,000 people in Walla Walla County. Those of us who have been vaccinated will have to step up and become the volunteers to work the traffic, do the paperwork, measure the vaccine, and jab the arms of the people in the next phases.
I hope Dr. Daniel Kaminsky and his staff will continue to grab any opportunities to get more vaccine, knowing that volunteers will appear to administer it quickly and efficiently.
LG Wade
Walla Walla