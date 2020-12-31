Valerie DeSomber may rest easy. Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine used cell lines that originated in fetal tissue at any stage of development or production.
Even if they had, the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life declared in 2005 and reaffirmed in 2017 that in the absence of alternatives, Catholics could, in good conscience, receive vaccines made using historical human fetal cell lines.
One out of every 1,000 Americans is already dead from this disease, and, for each of our dead, there are a score more that are most likely permanently disabled.
These vaccines will prevent human suffering and death, so it is the duty of everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they’re eligible to do so.
Until then, let us all wash our hands frequently, distance, and wear a mask when we must interact with people outside our households (especially service workers).
Many of our 320,000 dead were cleaners, teachers, food production workers, bus drivers, and medical personnel.
There are too many heartbreaking video testimonials of people who, for various reasons and ideologies, “didn’t believe” that COVID-19 was either real or dangerous, recanting on their literal deathbeds and warning us all to take this disease very seriously.
In the face of actual death and suffering, let’s quit arguing semantics and make the relatively easy sacrifices our particular moment demands of us: Masks, distancing and vaccines.
Michelle Morgan
Milton-Freewater