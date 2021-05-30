I understand that if you are vaccinated, you can still get COVID-19, but you won't get sick or die but you may be asymptomatic and may spread it to someone not vaccinated and they may die. This is the reason they suggest you continue to wear a mask.
Our governors (Washington and Oregon) are telling churches, restaurants and events to set up vaccinated and non-vaccinated areas. This is an attempt to discriminate against and ostracize the non-vaccinated so they will get vaccinated.
There is proof that those who have had COVID-19 have antibodies that last months, and they do not need to be vaccinated. Everyone should be checked for antibodies before making the decision to get vaccinated.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you can quit wearing a mask if you are vaccinated, why are so many people still wearing masks? Maybe they aren't vaccinated or just don't trust their vaccine immunity? Hopefully the vaccine will do its job.
Bonnie Brickey
Touchet