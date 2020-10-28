I’ve known Mark Klicker for many years. His trustworthiness and integrity is unmatched.
’ve had business dealings with Mark in the past and his word can be trusted. Our district needs Mark to represent our farmers and businesses in the 16th Legislative District and help solve the tax and spending problem running rampent in Olympia.
Our businesses are being crippled with regulations and taxes and we need Mark to work for the people of District 16.
Education, healthcare, farmers and businesses, will be well represented with Mark’s expertise and experience as our new representative. I urge my family, friends and the public to support Mark with your vote as he represents all of us in the 16th Legislative District.
Joe Messenger
College Place