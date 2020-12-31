Mark Klicker’s and Skyler Rude’s base seems to be the people who resist wearing masks and social distancing. They are very visible in the grocery markets either not wearing a mask or wearing it below their noses or showing up at the Culp rally without masks.
I think a more important message than the one they wrote in the U-B on Sunday, pleasing their base would be: “If you want to get back to economic normalcy, it is crucial you wear a mask, social distance and get a COVID vaccine.”
This needs to be repeated with every message they give until their base gets it.
Carlan Bradshaw
Walla Walla