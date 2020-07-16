From the strawberry patch to the ballot box, I am proud to again be a “Klicker Picker.” I pick Mark Klicker for the 16th Legislative District state representative!
I’ve known Mark his entire life. His character is outstanding. He is intelligent and as honest, hard working and as trustworthy as they come. A true man of his word who loves this community and will do exactly what he says he will do.
Mark’s priorities are clearly stated on his website. To highlight just a few, he is determined to protect the 16th Legislative District’s vital agricultural interests, as well as land-use and water rights, all of which greatly impact the economic stability of our region.
In addition, Mark keenly understands the benefits of lower taxes and fewer regulations to help stimulate our economy by promoting business production and growth.
I also love the fact that Mark strongly supports law enforcement, recognizing the brave men and women who serve us as the heroes they are.
With all of the challenges we face in our city, state and country, we need more leaders like Mark. Leaders who zero in on the facts of an issue vs. the emotions driving it. Leaders who focus more on the actual consequences of policy versus the intentions behind it. Truth matters.
That is why on voting day I will put a strong Mark on my ballot. Mark Klicker, that is!
Lisa Whalen
Walla Walla